Commentary: Could 'sleeping on it' really help you make better decisions?

YORK, United Kingdom: The author John Steinbeck said: “It is a common experience that a problem difficult at night is resolved in the morning after the committee of sleep has worked on it.” Many others have claimed they formulated breakthroughs and innovations in dreams.

Recent studies on the science of sleep suggest these claims are supported by modern science.

A 2024 study suggests that sleep can help us make more rational, informed decisions, and not be swayed by a misleading first impression.

To show this, researchers at Duke University in the United States had participants take part in a garage sale game. In the experiment, participants rummaged through virtual boxes of unwanted goods.

Most items in the box weren’t worth much, but a few special objects were more valuable. After searching through several boxes, participants were asked to pick their favourite box and would earn a cash reward equivalent to the value of the items in the box.

When participants had to decide on a box right away, they tended to judge the boxes not by their entire contents, but rather by the first few items. In other words, these participants were unduly influenced by the first information they encountered and didn’t factor in later information into their decision.

When participants slept and made their decision the next day, they made more rational choices, and the position of the valuable items in the box did not seem to influence their decision.