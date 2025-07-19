Don't have a creative hobby? Here's why you should paint, sew or bake

When I am not typing away on my laptop on weekdays, you can find me out and about with my camera, photographing events for people I know.

I picked up photography in university but now, as a working adult, I don't have much chance to practise it often. A year ago, I saved up, bought a camera and started offering to shoot my friends' showcases, corporate events and fitness classes. I also started taking my camera to social events I attend, such as small concerts featuring indie artistes.

I enjoy the challenge of looking for ways to present my friends and subjects in the most flattering light through camera angles and other techniques. Editing the photos is another form of fulfilment because I get to experiment with varying styles for different types of shoots.

Photography is my current favourite medium, but it is not the only one that can lift your mood and enhance your well-being.

There are other pursuits such as drawing, knitting, baking, gardening or playing music that can connect us with our innate drive to express ourselves and create something out of nothing, clinical psychologists told CNA TODAY.

Mr Jesudas Soundhraj, senior clinical psychologist at Better Life Psychological Medicine Clinic, said these hobbies involve producing something unique, which often leads us to a sense of discovery or a new way of seeing the world.

"Creative hobbies are more generative, unlike sports, which may focus more on performance or competition, or passive leisure like watching shows that is often about consuming content for rest or distraction," he added.

Since the finished products can be gifted, Mr Soundhraj also believes that there is something meaningful about the tangible outcome of creative work because you can share it as an expression of care or appreciation for someone else.

It is certainly the case for me. When I send over the edited pictures to my friends, hearing their positive reactions and seeing them post the photos on social media makes me feel like I have brought them some joy, too.