Tracking health metrics such as runs and sleep? Here's why it might do more harm than good

At 2am, when most of Singapore is asleep, John Lim laces up his running shoes, straps on his smart watch, and heads out for a trail run.

"Looking at my run data always makes me feel good, no matter how the run went," the 21-year-old student said. "I look back at my run data more like a journal entry – just a record of a nice run I did that day."

Mr Lim runs up to five times a week, clocking as much as 60km in total when his schedule allows. He tracks his pace, heart-rate and distance.

"For me, the key metrics matter most because they help me see my progress and improvement over time. I still like to keep track of my personal records, but I’m not too serious about it," he said.

Rather than feeling burdened by the numbers, he sees them as part of a routine that supports his well-being.

"I’ve never had issues where tracking made me feel pressured," he said.

"My watch even prompts me to rate my happiness from 1 to 10 after each run, and honestly, I think that’s one of the most meaningful metrics."

Still, Mr Lim knows that not everyone has the same relationship with data and knows of people who feel the mentally burdened by their own tracking.

From sleep cycles to step counts, heart-rate to hydration – everything is trackable now. The question is: Are these metrics truly helping us improve, or are they quietly adding to the pressure to perform?

WHY WE LOVE TRACKING

Tracking is now deeply embedded in our lives, driven by a culture that prioritises self-improvement and optimisation.

Ms Eileen Goh, a therapist at therapy platform Talk Your Heart Out said: "We live in a hustle culture that values self-improvement and optimisation. Many people turn to tracking as a way to feel more in control, especially when the state of the current world is out of our control."