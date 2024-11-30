In Pictures: Meet the 70-year-old lorry driver who is also a 'kite doctor'

Rolling up to Marina Barrage with a trolley bag full of handmade kites and repair tools, Mr Tan Poh Wah had one clear mission for the day: To share his love of kite-flying with others.

Known informally as the “kite doctor” among the regular visitors there, the 70-year-old spends most Sundays repairing kites or offering his handmade ones – mostly for free – to people at the open-air space that is the venue of Singapore's largest reservoir.

“Watching people fly my kites makes me really happy,” Mr Tan said.

This weekend, In Pictures speaks to four enthusiasts to find out what excites them about kite-flying.

A FAMILIAR FIGURE

Shortly after Mr Tan turned up at Marina Barrage in the Marina Bay area, a handful of people who wanted their kites repaired immediately made a beeline towards him.

They offered him drinks and snacks to thank him for his service.