She’s his limbs, he’s her eyes. It’s love and art in full colour for this couple with disabilities

It is not very often that couples who have disabilities get married or even stay in a long-term relationship in general.

Throw in the mix of working closely together in the same space for a common career and the chances of friction and tension arising can be high.

Yet, for Mr Shalom Lim, 29, and his girlfriend Amanda Yip, 38, they are embarking on the road less travelled and they believe their relationship is "rare and unique" enough to help them grow as a couple in life and at work.

They met about two years ago and swiftly realised they completed each other to make a whole.

Ms Yip is visually impaired and Mr Lim, who has a debilitating muscle-wasting disease caused by a mutated gene, is wheelchair-bound and requires a ventilator for daily living.

Their common goal now as a couple is to realise their dream of being artists and to create art for other people with disabilities to behold and experience.

And they are doing this through a startup called Rebirth Ensemble.

When I met them, they were completing an artwork showing an iceberg emerging from the sea under a starry night sky.

It might look like any ordinary oil pastel piece created during an art jamming session, but it was painstakingly drawn and required laborious back-and-forth communication.

I watched as Mr Lim, whose arms rested limply at his sides, guided Ms Yip on where to place the pastel colours. He also prompted her on the direction and intensity of her strokes on the canvas.

Mr Lim said: “When the two of us are together, we feel that disability is not even present, because we complement each other’s abilities.”

Ms Yip agreed, saying that they form a team because they help each other move around and do things when they are together. “I can be Shalom’s arms and legs and he can be my eyes.”

On working together for their startup, Mr Lim said: “Traditionally, art is something that is seen but not experienced by the other senses. So the fine-art space, from my perspective, can be rather elitist and inaccessible. We want to change that.”

Rebirth Ensemble was launched in October last year and is supported by Temasek Polytechnic.

It is a studio that aims to make fine art accessible to everyone with special needs, regardless of whether they have vision, mobility, hearing or sensory issues.

The couple’s first goal is to create art pieces that are three-dimensional and can be touched by visitors, so that those with visual impairments such as Ms Yip can appreciate them.

In the years ahead, they also plan to work on pieces that can be heard, smelled and perhaps even tasted.

They recently submitted a proposal for next year’s Singapore Art Week in January and hope to showcase a debut exhibition there.