He gave free haircuts for 6 months outside his flat, now this 17-year-old barber has paying clients from all over S'pore

The stakes were high and I was a little anxious. I was about to go on a holiday and getting a haircut from an amateur barber was not on my pre-flight checklist.

And I could tell that my barber, 17-year-old Sujaish Kumar, was also nervous.

As the Republic Polytechnic business student draped the cutting cape over me with the swagger of a veteran stylist, the slight quaver in his voice betrayed him.

“This needs to be the best haircut,” he said. This was followed by some nervous laughter from both of us.

I visited Sujaish’s four-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Telok Blangah after a video he posted on his TikTok account got me curious.

The video, titled “How much I make as a 17-year-old barber in Singapore”, racked up almost half a million views in October.

The popularity of his video was less to do with the answer to that question (it's S$150 for a total of 11 haircuts in a day) but more to do with his work space.

The video shows him expertly snipping away at clients' hair along the corridor just outside his flat, with potted plants and his neighbours' festive decorations on their front door in full view.

I had hoped for the same scenic location for my haircut, but by the time I booked a haircut with him in early December, the authorities had already paid him a visit after receiving complaints of “hairy litter”.

He complied with their request, though reluctantly, and moved his trade inside the flat where he lives with his parents and older brother.

The living room space where he now works is no larger than a parking lot, yet Sujaish had dolled it up with the salon standard: Leather hot seat across a boxy mirror with a tabletop for his tools.

There are dark grey curtains for privacy and a makeshift waiting area in the form of a wooden bench, all of which were bought with the money he earned by giving haircuts.

The setup is humble but impressive. It is coincidentally the same words I would use to describe the teenager and his barbering journey over the past two years.