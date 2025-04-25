GE2025: This concerned parent’s search for answers got her to this election as WP’s Punggol GRC candidate

If I had to sum up 43-year-old Siti Alia Mattar Abdul Rahim Mattar in one sentence, it would be this: She's a mother through and through.

Enter her home and you'll find her children's pictures decorating the walls and a bookshelf mostly filled with books for teenagers and children. The living room in her executive flat in Tampines has two large couches, perfect for hosting large families and for children to play around.

Then there's Ms Alia herself, with her warm and nurturing air, regularly bringing up her children throughout our 90-minute conversation, which started off with me noticing in shock that she had come armed with a printed copy of the Worker's Party (WP) 122-page manifesto.

"I prefer it on paper, I'm old-school," the lawyer said, adding that her personality type is ISTJ.

It is one of 16 personality types under the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, which supposedly means that she is someone who is organised and highly structured, quite apt for a full-time working mother who also runs a three-children household.

So it came as no surprise to learn that her children were the catalyst that led to her becoming a Workers' Party (WP) candidate for Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in this election.

"I'm excited to be in Punggol with a strong team," she told me after finishing her maiden speech at a WP rally in Sengkang on Thursday (Apr 24) night.

"We hope the residents of Punggol see the good work that our party has put in for constituencies like Sengkang, Hougang and Aljunied, and see that the party has a proven track record there that we intend to take over to Punggol if elected."

She was too tired to speak more, off from the high of rallying thousands in the crowd and hundreds of thousands more online to vote for her and the party.

Alongside fellow new faces – Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh, Ms Alexis Dang and Mr Jackson Au – she will be contesting against the other four-member team from the People's Action Party (PAP) comprising Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary and Senior Minister of State Sun Xueling, as well as Ms Yeo Wan Ling.

GETTING INTO POLITICS

Ms Alia's venture into politics started fairly recently in early 2024.

She told me earlier on Monday that it all began when her daughter told her about a Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) lesson in school where the war in Gaza was the topic.

As her 12-year-old daughter reported what she had learnt, Ms Alia became increasingly concerned about what she was hearing – not only did she find the lesson materials to be objectionable, she was also alarmed that parents had not been told beforehand that their children would be learning about such a sensitive topic in school.

"I thought that the topic was sensitive enough, equivalent to like sexuality education, where parents are allowed to opt out for their children," Ms Alia said.

She then approached the school and her MP at a Meet-The-People Session to raise her concerns about the matter.

"I asked my MP, 'Can you bring it up in parliament?' And the response that he gave was not convincing to me," she said.

So, she decided to head to then Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap's Meet-The-People Session.

After that, she heard that the WP MPs had raised the matter in parliament.