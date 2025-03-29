Is Singapore's last songkok maker hanging up his hat after half a century?

As I was wrapping up an interview with 65-year-old songkok maker Abdul Wahab Abdullah, and the photographer was composing a few final frames, a customer walked in, along with his family.

To the uninitiated, a songkok is traditional headgear, usually made out of felt or velvet, worn by men and typically paired with the traditional Malay costume. It is most often worn on significant occasions such as Hari Raya or weddings.

We were interviewing Mr Abdul Wahab at his warehouse in an industrial building in Bedok North, as he no longer has a shop since late last year. The customer who had just walked in lives in Choa Chu Kang, about halfway across the island.

Mr Muhammad Firdaus Muhammad Hairi, the customer, could have opted to buy an off-the-shelve songkok at Bukit Gombak market, just one MRT station away from his place. He could even have bought one from e-commerce platforms without leaving his home.

Instead, he decided to take a 40-minute drive in the rain to Mr Abdul Wahab’s warehouse, with his father, brother and son in tow.

“So you know how much I value his service, for me to drive all the way here just to custom order a songkok,” said the 38-year-old lab engineer.

Mr Firdaus was continuing a family tradition that started decades ago when his father took him to Mr Abdul Wahab’s shop in Geylang Serai to buy a songkok.

Mr Abdul Wahab had a songkok shop in the old Geylang Serai Market, before moving to Tanjong Katong Complex in 2007.

When the shopping centre closed down for major renovation works in 2023, he moved to City Plaza for just over a year, before consolidating operations at his warehouse due to the high rent.

“It’s his service, his advice and the quality of his work,” said Mr Firdaus, when asked about what kept his family coming back.

As if to illustrate his point, Mr Muhammad Firdaus had brought from home an old songkok in a battered, slightly out-of-shape white box – the same type of box containing hand-made songkok that lined the shelves of Mr Abdul Wahab’s 1,100 square-feet warehouse.

While the box may betray the age of the package, when he took out a songkok from inside – black with a slight golden sheen – it looked almost brand new.

“This is my wedding songkok, I custom ordered it from him about 11 years ago,” said Mr Firdaus.

He had brought it to show the songkok maker because he wanted to make a new songkok of the exact shade. Alas, Mr Abdul Wahab did not have the particular velvet in his inventory anymore.

For about half an hour, I observed how Mr Abdul Wahab attended to the needs of his customers.

He measured the circumference of their heads, listened to their preferences, let them try on songkok of different heights.

Then he showed them rolls of velvet to choose from and offered advice on the right songkok height that best matched their faces, and even which velvet colour matched their eye colour.

A round face, for instance, is better suited to a taller songkok.

At one point, Mr Abdul Wahab said this to them: “I’m not very smart. I’m just sharing what my experience has taught me.

“But it’s up to your own taste and preference as well.”

Mr Firdaus and family readily took Mr Abdul Wahab’s advice.

After all, who else would be in a better position to advise them about songkok than Mr Abdul Wahab, who has been in the trade since he was seven years old, and is widely regarded as Singapore's last songkok maker.