'I would do it again': The ex-scholar who ditched medical school to pursue the arts despite his parents' protests

At a modest dance studio in a warehouse complex, accessed by clanking cargo lifts, Mr Julian Low was rehearsing for an upcoming performance by the theatre group that he and his wife founded.

It was a setting far removed from the days when he was training to be a doctor at the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine).

These days, the 28-year-old Singaporean trains in tai chi, a traditional Chinese martial art, and holds workshops and rehearsals for his theatre collective in this space located at the light industrial zone of Pasir Panjang.

It was in 2019 that he walked away from medical school after third year, so that he could run a video production company.

When I asked how he broke the news to his parents, his usually smiley face gave way to a grimace.

"I created a PowerPoint slide deck for them," he said.

The slides detailed why he wanted to leave:

Being a junior doctor meant that he would have to put in very long hours at work, leaving him with little time for the entrepreneurial projects he would like to pursue while still in his 20s

projects he would like to pursue while still in his 20s He had no interest in practising as a doctor after graduation, so if he continued and quit at the end of his studies, he would eventually have to repay the Ministry of Health Holdings a service bond in full, amounting to a high six-figure sum

Each new slide he presented deepened his parents' distress.

"They were begging me not to treat my life so flippantly," Mr Low recalled.

In Singapore, students at medical schools are bonded to serve in the public healthcare system and quitting early triggers a sizeable penalty.

In Mr Low's case, leaving then would mean having to pay back a hefty sum.

At the time, he was already involved in video production work. Since the startup he co-founded in early 2019 was doing well and he did not want to be in the medical field, he decided it was better to cut his losses there and then.