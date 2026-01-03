'The bites are not painful at all': This zoo veteran loves working with animals more than people

For most people, the excitement of going to work would likely wear thin after more than two decades on the job.

But since 1998, Ms Chan Poh Shan has happily made the long trek from her Tampines home before sunrise to reach her Mandai office by 7.30am, before her 8am official start time.

"The air is fresher in the morning," the 48-year-old told me with a conspiratorial smile as if letting me in on a trade secret.

When we met one morning in late December – at 9am, much later than her usual start time – Ms Chan took me on a tour around the River Wonders and the Singapore Zoo in a buggy.

Our ride was full of starts and stops as the deputy vice-president of animal behaviour and programmes at Mandai Wildlife Group slowed down to say hello to animals and staff members alike by name.

At 20, fresh out of polytechnic, Ms Chan walked into the Singapore Zoo’s corporate office one day.

"I came to the zoo and thankfully, I met with this HR (human resources) lady who was so nice. She told me that they were advertising for a keeper position in one week's time, asking me to look out for the advertisement in the newspaper," she recalled.

Despite having a diploma in chemical process technology, she decided to pursue her interest in working with animals instead after being "totally bored" during a laboratory internship.

The rest, as she put it, was history – a kaleidoscopic career working with more than 100 of species of animals across Bird Paradise, River Wonders, Night Safari and Singapore Zoo's Animal Behaviour and Programmes departments, including sea lions, snakes, puma, wolves, hyenas and binturongs.

"You name it, I've handled it before," said Ms Chan, who now oversees the animal behaviour and programmes department with 70 to 80 workers under her watch, along with around 800 animals from more than 100 species in her care.