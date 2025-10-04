Why being a boss in the modern workplace sometimes feels more like being a counsellor

When I started my own creative agency 10 years ago, I thought my job as chief executive officer would be simple: Win over clients with award-winning work, and everything else would fall into place.

The duly inspired staff would enjoy smooth camaraderie and banter, and we would sit around drinking fine whiskey, Mad Men-style, ruminating on our boundary-pushing genius.

What I didn't expect was how much time I'd spend playing a part-time therapist, listening to the outpouring of late-night stresses and emotions of my staff’s personal lives.

No whiskey, no glamour. Just the invisible work of holding everyone together.

In recent years, workplaces have taken a turn towards managing mental well-being.

Employees are no longer treated as replaceable cogs in a machine, but as people with emotions, struggles and complicated lives. We tell ourselves that the modern office should be more compassionate than the hard-nosed cubicle farms of decades past where "get it done" was the mantra.

But for many bosses and managers like myself, this shift has led to a heavier mental load.

Beyond key performance indicators (KPIs) and deadlines, we're now expected to pay mind to personal anxieties, professional frustrations and sometimes even deeper pains that don't always belong in the office.

"GRIPES GO UP, NOT DOWN"

"Gripes go up, not down." This iconic line from the 1998 Hollywood war epic Saving Private Ryan explains it all: Soldiers can complain to their sergeants, and sergeants to their captains, but never the other way around.

The chain of command means that the weight of holding it all together rests on those at the top.