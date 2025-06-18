Singapore launches national mindline 1771 to provide 24/7 mental health support

SINGAPORE: A new national mental health helpline and textline will be available from Wednesday (Jun 18), providing a safe space for individuals to seek help, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Called national mindline 1771, the helpline and textline service offers three ways for the public to seek help and support for mental health anonymously: through the telephone hotline by dialling 1771, via a mobile messaging service on WhatsApp at +65-6669-1771, and through online webchat on the http://mindline.sg/fsmh website.

The multi-channel approach ensures that individuals can choose their preferred mode of communication when seeking support, said MOH.

Trained counsellors at national mindline 1771 will offer free support through counselling, answering mental health queries, and providing wayfinding assistance and referrals to suitable support services.

THE FIRST STOP FOR HELP

The launch of national mindline 1771 comes amid rising mental health concerns in Singapore.

In the latest National Youth Mental Health Study by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), one in three young people aged between 15 and 35 years in Singapore reported experiencing severe or extremely severe symptoms of depression, anxiety, and/or stress.

Speaking to the media at the launch of the service on Wednesday, Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower Koh Poh Koon said that the national-level helpline will be the “first stop” for those seeking help with mental health issues.

“Today, we have more than 200 community touchpoints that those who need mental help may be able to access,” he said. “But because there are many, many touchpoints in the community, it is important to provide some wayfinding for those who need help as well.”

As such, the national mindline 1771 is a "first stop" to help people access the appropriate level of intervention that they may need.

For example, counsellors can guide those who need more intensive support to the nearest General Practitioner, while those who require more family support might be referred to community partners and social service agencies.

In emergencies, counsellors can also transfer the call to IMH, and if need be, the Singapore Police Force for intervention.

People facing a lot of mental stress may not have the bandwidth or time to navigate the system, he added.

“So this is really about shortcutting the process for them and making them feel that help is just really at a fingertip away, and not delay any form of health-seeking behaviour until it's something that becomes too late,” he said.