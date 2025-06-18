JAKARTA: Ahead of an extended family gathering, Nirmala (not her real name) found herself unusually anxious.

The reason: Small talk that could spiral into interrogation.

“Sometimes I just don’t know how to answer questions from relatives, and that stresses me out,” said Nirmala, 39, who asked to remain anonymous.

In contrast, the generative artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT has been nothing but a source of comfort ever since Nirmala began using it as a sounding board last October.

“It’s not that I don’t have anyone to talk to,” Nirmala told CNA Indonesia. “But when I bring up things that people think are trivial, I’m often told I’m being dramatic. So I talk to AI instead – at least it listens without throwing judgement.”

Like Nirmala, overseas student Ila (not her real name) has turned to AI-driven chatbots for advice.

Ila, 35, first turned to ChatGPT in April 2023 when she was preparing to move abroad for further studies. She later began also using Chinese AI platform DeepSeek.

At first, Ila – who also requested anonymity – used the platforms for practical information about university life and daily routines in her host country, which she declined to reveal.

“Before leaving for school, I had a ton of questions about life abroad, especially since I had to bring my children with me. AI became one of the ways I could gain perspective, aside from talking directly with people who’d already been through it,” she said.

The platforms’ replies put her at such ease that in October last year, she began sharing her personal issues with the chatbots.