As AI takes on content creation and data-crunching, Indonesia gears up to regulate industry

JAKARTA: “Ibu (Mother) Rini” gives advice to the young about relationships and health on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The 50-year-old has more than 230,000 followers and has amassed millions of likes for her videos, which teach viewers how to appreciate their partners, among other topics.

She also holds live streams that can attract more than 2,500 viewers in just an hour.

At first glance, she looks like any other Indonesian influencer creating content in the comfort of her own room. But she is, in fact, a virtual host powered by artificial intelligence.

Her maker, Avatara Labs, is transparent about her origins, clearly stating on her accounts that she is an AI creation.

“We are not trying to fool our audience. That's one of the ethical things that we need to do … saying to the audience … if you are interacting with him or her, that is actually AI,” said the company’s co-founder and CEO Ananto Wibisono.

Its practices are in line with a circular that Indonesia's Communications and Informatics Ministry issued in December last year on the ethics of AI, urging businesses to uphold values such as transparency, credibility and accountability.