Somebody that I used to know: On the weird grief of colleague departures

This question has become part of my awkward welcome ritual for new hires: “So ... are you a coffee person?”

Day one usually begins at the cafe downstairs with a quick hello, a commemorative libation (coffee or otherwise) and then a climb up the stairs to commence our journey as co-workers.

Over the past decade of running my company, I’ve continued to personally onboard new workers. It’s not that I can’t trust someone else to do it. I just really enjoy it.

I like showing them our “designated crying area” (our pantry space) and explaining the curious phenomenon of the office bidet geyser.

I like going through our culture deck, throwing in a few jokes to break the ice and seeing them decide how heartily they should laugh.

It’s orientation, yes, but also something more – a quiet hope that if you make them feel welcome and you remember their coffee order, they might stay a little longer.

Then they leave. Sometimes after three years, sometimes three months. Sometimes on a good note, sometimes on a strained one.

And in that abrupt silence that follows, between offboarding checklists and looking at handover documents, I find myself wondering if any of these efforts were worth it.