The serious business of joking around at work (and why it’s worth getting right)

If you’ve ever watched The Office, you’ve probably heard this infamous line: “That’s what she said!”

It's delivered by Michael Scott, the bumbling but well-meaning boss played by the inimitable Steve Carell in the American sitcom.

Michael is the poster child for “self-unaware” managers. He fancies himself a comedic genius, but his humour lands about as gracefully as a drunk uncle at a wedding.

His go-to move? Reframing innocuous comments with wildly inappropriate sexual innuendo.

Michael’s supervisor: “I want you to think about this long and hard.”

Michael: “That’s what she said!”

On television, this exchange works because it highlights Michael’s lack of self-awareness, making him the joke rather than the innuendo itself.

In a real workplace, however, this kind of humour is inappropriate and, frankly, not all that funny.

Joking around at work feels like it should be simple – until it isn’t.

Done right, it’s the secret sauce that makes dull days bearable and stressful moments manageable.

Done wrong, it’s an express ticket to awkward silences, strained relationships, or worse – a summons from the human resource department or a company-wide Slack message reminding everyone about “appropriate workplace conduct”.

That sounds a little risky given the potential fallout.