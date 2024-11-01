I’m a doctor, but I'd never done a full health screening – until a friend’s death at age 37

When I was a teenager in the late 2000s, I had a senior who was the life of the party.

Always upbeat and eloquent, Dean (not his real name) often emceed major events such as performing arts showcases and prize presentation ceremonies.

Even after we left school, we kept in touch via common interests. For instance, we were in a Mandarin writing interest group together. His clear voice, animated expressions and larger-than-life presence always left a lasting impression on me.

He died this August, at the age of 37.

It wasn’t totally unexpected. He’d been fighting a difficult battle with a rare cancer, followed by a failed bone marrow transplant, and then a recurrence of the same cancer.

Yet, it’s surreal that this friend who’d always inspired me with his spritely vigour passed away at such a young age.