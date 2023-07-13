Commentary: Healthcare in Singapore is world-class - and under-utilised

SINGAPORE: When our family moved to Singapore in the 1990s, we asked Singaporean friends for recommendations for a family doctor. All suggested a private clinic. None suggested the public health system.

When I needed minor surgery in the early 2000s, I went to a polyclinic, and was sent to Singapore General Hospital.

All went well. What stood out, though, was a remark by our private family physician as he took out the sutures and said with surprise: “They did excellent work.” I was somewhat surprised by his remark.

Singapore is recognised as a top location globally for healthcare. The healthcare system has come a long way from Singapore General Hospital’s early days as a wooden shed set up in 1821 on Bras Basah Road to cater to injured European soldiers.

By the early 2000s, the World Health Organization ranked Singapore as the sixth best in the world. Singapore’s healthcare system is also ranked best in the world on the Legatum Prosperity Index by British think tank Legatum Institute.

From polyclinics and private practices to general hospitals and specialised facilities such as the National Heart Centre, Singapore’s healthcare quality is superb.

Compare this with the United States where I’m originally from. Despite being one of the most expensive in the world, the US trails far behind other high-income countries on measures of healthcare affordability, administrative efficiency, and outcomes, according to a 2021 report by The Commonwealth Fund.