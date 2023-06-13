Commentary: Chronic pain is a billion-dollar headache for Singapore

SINGAPORE: Imagine waking up every morning to a stabbing pain on the side of your head, with every movement or sound making the pain more intense. Imagine having such agonising back pain that you are unable to stand or sit for more than an hour.

In a survey done in 2009, 8.7 per cent of respondents in Singapore reported living with chronic pain, defined as pain that persists for at least three months. The prevalence was higher among individuals living in a low socioeconomic-status rental-flat community at 14.2 per cent.

Similar numbers have been reported from studies of Singapore adults with chronic lower back pain (8.1 per cent), and migraines (8.2 per cent).

As Singapore's population continues to age - with one in four Singaporeans expected to be 65 and above by 2030 - chronic pain could place a strain on the nation’s healthcare system, support services and caregivers.

The management of chronic pain in Singapore is a potential area for transformation, as the government prepares to launch the Healthier SG initiative to tackle the challenges of an ageing population and the rising impact of chronic disease through the mobilisation of general practitioners (GPs).

IT’S NOT ALL IN MY HEAD

Pain is a multidimensional, complex, and unpleasant sensory and emotional experience. When you stub your toe, for example, the sensory receptors in your skin send a message through your nerve fibres and spinal cord to your brain where the sensation of pain is registered, information is processed, and the pain is perceived.

Chronic pain can be considered a disease because it is accompanied by biological changes that involve cellular and biochemical processes. Many factors, including genetic mutations, medical conditions, and a person’s state of mind, can affect how a person feels pain and make pain feel better or worse.