Losing my eyesight was hard, but I’ve found new strength and confidence through dragon boating

I was exposed to a variety of sports from a young age. Basketball, shot put, ping pong, even swimming lessons in Primary 3 – these early experiences helped build my love for sports.

By the time I entered adulthood, sports had become an integral part of my life, a vital outlet for me to relieve stress and recharge.

Even while juggling two jobs as a gas deliveryman and a funeral worker in my thirties, I made time for swimming, cycling, basketball and badminton. Night swimming at the Yio Chu Kang Swimming Complex near my home, especially, helped me relax after the day’s demands.

But life took an unexpected turn in 2012, when I was 42.

My vision began to blur gradually, until all I could see were shadows and light. I had worn glasses since childhood, so I initially attributed the blurriness to lack of rest or my astigmatism.

However, during an annual eye check-up, I decided to raise the issue of worsening blurriness and shadows in my vision. The optometrist ran some tests, and it was immediately clear that my condition was more serious than I had thought.

After more comprehensive testing, I was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary condition that could cause progressive vision loss and, in time, potentially lead to total blindness. The doctor explained that there was no cure.