Your office romance should make your heart skip a beat, but don’t let it trip up your career 

The great American activist and poet Maya Angelou once said: “Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”

In my experience, love can also jump the hurdles of office partitions, leap hierarchical fences and penetrate human resource policy walls.

Workplace romances can be delicate, but let’s be real here: They’re unavoidable.

American news site Forbes reported in 2024 that more than 60 per cent of adults have taken part in at least one workplace romance.

A 2016 poll showed that more than 50 per cent of Singaporeans would consider being romantically involved with a colleague – or what Leslie Knope from American TV series Parks and Recreation calls a “workplace proximity associate”.

And why not? Despite the rise of dating applications, a 2021 national survey found that Singaporeans are still most comfortable meeting potential partners through more organic and face-to-face settings.

We have to acknowledge that the workplace is a great incubator for cultivating relationships, certainly because of the proximity and a whole lot of “associating” going on.

We spend most of our waking hours at work, in numerous interactions with our colleagues ranging from intense project meetings to casual conversations over lunch. In such a close-knit environment, it’s perfectly natural to develop feelings that aren’t entirely platonic.