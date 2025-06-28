Splurging is not the enemy. Splurging on impulse is

In over 10 years of blogging and talking publicly about money, I’ve found that people often equate financial savvy to being a miser. After all, conventional money wisdom is simple: “Save more, spend less.”

But being financially savvy doesn’t mean saying no to all luxuries or spending only on cheaper items. Instead, it means knowing when to say yes or no, and how to do so with intention.

Over the years, I’ve developed a mental checklist to help me make up my mind with any big splurges – whether it’s tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, a S$300 dress, or a holiday trip overseas for my entire family.

A key concept I use to guide my spending decisions is that of utility cost.

VALUE IS MORE THAN THE NUMBER ON THE PRICE TAG

I first learnt about utility cost during economics classes back in junior college, and it has stuck with me ever since.

With any big-ticket purchase, instead of looking only at the price tag, I think about its utility. How many times do I expect to be able to use it? Can it offer me prolonged enjoyment, repeated uses or other long-term benefits? What are some unexpected costs I could incur in the future if I were to choose a cheaper alternative today?

A cheap mattress, for instance, might hurt my back and lead to visits to chiropractors and masseuses. A S$20 running shoe with minimal cushioning or support could cause me injuries. A cheaper smartphone may come with lower camera specifications that would require me to either compromise on my work as a content creator or purchase additional equipment to make up for it.