Commentary: Meet 'travel math', the sneaky cousin of 'girl math'

SINGAPORE: We’ve all heard of girl math. But the practice of young women justifying purchases with lighthearted unconventional logic is nowhere near as dangerous as its older, less conspicuous cousin: Travel math.

Recently, I took a blockbuster of a trip: London the first week, Amsterdam the next, and then New York for the last week, all to visit close friends and family.

Checking in at Changi Airport, I decided I wasn’t going to worry too much about money on this trip. I hadn’t had a proper break in some time, so I would focus on enjoying, not economising.

For the large part, I managed it. For just three weeks, I wasn’t a penny-pinching party pooper.

Upon returning to Singapore, I took one look at my credit card bill and my jaw actually, physically dropped. For the first time in my life, I came dangerously close to maxing out my credit limit.

I pulled up my banking app. Surely something had gone awry with a charge or two.

But as I scrolled, I saw only the truth reflected in my transaction history.