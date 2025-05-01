Commentary: How concerned should Singapore travellers be about increased scrutiny at US borders?

SINGAPORE: My visit to the United States in early April was rather remarkable, on account of how unremarkable it was.

With the surge in reports of visitors being detained at the border for seemingly minor infractions, and numerous countries issuing travel advisories for the United States, some consternation would be understandable.

Family members urged me to postpone my trip, friends joked “Nice knowing you,” and there was an overwhelming sense that visiting the US under current circumstances was unwise.

But on arrival at San Francisco International Airport, I spent more time waiting for my bag than I did clearing immigration. While I could certainly sense the anxiety among my fellow travellers, for me it was a non-event.

Of course, my anecdotal experience does not prove or disprove anything, and given the current political climate, it’s safe to say that travelling to the US now is unlike any point in history. The number of foreign visitors to the US fell by almost 12 per cent year-on-year in March, and Oxford Economics is projecting a 9.4 per cent decline in arrivals for 2025.

If you’re planning a trip to the US, here are a few things that could make it less stressful.