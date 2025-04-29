Trump escalates immigration crackdown to mark 100 days

WASHINGTON: The White House announced Monday (Apr 28) a crackdown on "sanctuary cities" that defy Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies, as the president closes in on his first 100 days in office.

Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the administration would name and shame cities accused of blocking efforts to protect "American communities from criminal aliens".

The Republican leader will sign an executive order later Monday directing officials to publish a list of "jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws", she told reporters.

The announcement came with Trump celebrating major progress in honouring his election campaign promises to stem illegal border crossings from Mexico.

The figures soared to all-time highs under Trump's Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, and the Republican won the White House in part on promises to combat what he repeatedly claimed was an invasion of criminal migrants.

But his popularity has since plunged, with more than 40 per cent of Americans saying they "disapprove strongly" of him, according to a Washington Post-ABC opinion poll.

Trump suggested pollsters and news organisations should be sued for fraud over the "fake news".