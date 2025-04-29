Commentary: Why I’m thinking twice about travelling to the US

NEW DELHI: In the months and years after 9/11, going to the United States was scary for many of us. Border security became harsh and unforgiving, and we could feel our rights drop away upon entering American airspace.

Novels were written and movies were made about how an encounter with hostile, suspicious border officials could radicalise even those who previously loved America. Today feels worse.

During George W Bush’s administration, we could tell ourselves that the country was confused, suffering and lashing out. In Trump’s America, it seems to outsiders that cruelty to foreigners is the point of politics, not a byproduct of trauma.

I can’t stress enough how different that makes America feel, above all to those of us who hold it in affection and look forward to our trips there. A well-justified suspicion that the government hates us will naturally keep potential visitors away. Fear doesn’t attract tourists.

I’m no exception. I have frequent-flier miles saved up for a trip to the US this year, and – like so many others – I now believe that they will be better spent elsewhere.