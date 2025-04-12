Why countries like China, Canada and the UK have issued new warnings about US travel

SINGAPORE: Several countries have issued new advice and warnings about travelling to the United States in recent weeks, with China joining in on Wednesday (Apr 9) by telling its citizens to "fully assess the risks" of visiting the US before they head there.

Canada and European countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark and Finland have also given their citizens new guidance on visiting the US.

This comes after US President Donald Trump, in the early months of his second term, announced a number of immigration-related executive orders that focused on border policies, visa vetting procedures and undocumented migrants in the US.

The latest move by China also comes amid a trade war sparked by Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs, announced on Apr 2, which slapped a baseline 10 per cent tariff on all imports, with higher levies on imports from some trading partners.

Here's what's been fuelling concerns about travel to the US in these countries:

DETERIORATING RELATIONS WITH THE US

While Trump has since announced a 90-day pause on most of the heftier tariffs, he doubled down on China, and the two countries have been trading tit-for-tat tariff hikes.

On Wednesday, China warned tourists to "fully assess the risks" before travelling to the US, after Beijing raised tariffs on American imports in retaliation for similar duties imposed by Trump.

"Due to the deterioration in China-US trade relations and the domestic security situation in the United States, (we) advise Chinese tourists to fully assess the risks before travelling to the US," Beijing's culture and tourism ministry said in a statement.

THE DETENTION OF VISITORS

In March, the UK revised its advice for citizens travelling to the US to include a warning that anyone found breaking its entry rules could face arrest or detention.

The current British travel advice for the US, published online by Britain's foreign office and most recently updated on Mar 14, states: "You should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry. The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules."

At the beginning of February, the guidance had only stated: "The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules."

The foreign office declined to comment on the reason for the revision or confirm when exactly it took place. It said its travel advice was designed to help people make decisions and that the advice was constantly kept under review.

Earlier in the month, in response to reports that a woman had been detained in the US for more than 10 days over a possible breach of her visa conditions, the foreign office confirmed that it was providing support to a British national detained in the US.

The woman has since returned to Britain.

Similarly, in March, Germany updated its US travel advisory to emphasise that a visa or entry waiver does not guarantee entry after several Germans were detained while entering the country.

Germany's foreign ministry updated its travel advice website for the US on Mar 11 to clarify that neither approval through the US Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, system nor a US visa entitles entry in every case.

"The final decision on whether a person can enter the US lies with the US border authorities," said a German foreign ministry spokesperson, who emphasised that the change did not constitute a travel warning.