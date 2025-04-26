Trump administration to restore foreign students' legal status, for now

BOSTON: The Trump administration said on Friday (Apr 25) it is restoring the previously terminated legal statuses of hundreds of foreign students in the United States while it develops a policy that will provide a framework for potentially ending them in the future.

The decision was announced during a court hearing before a federal judge in Boston who is presiding over a challenge by one of the many international students across the country suing over actions the administration took against them as part of Republican President Donald Trump's hardline crackdown on immigration.

Their legal statuses had been revoked as a result of their records being terminated from a database of the approximately 1.1 million foreign student visa holders, putting them at risk of deportation.

Asked how he felt about his legal status reinstatement, one international student who sued the government texted, "relief mostly and still very much anxious about next steps." He asked not to be named.