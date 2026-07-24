My son lost his spark after being abused at childcare, but taekwondo helped heal him

The names of the writer and her son have been changed to protect their privacy.

From the moment he entered our lives, my son Adam became the brightest light in our world.

Even before turning two, he showed a level of independence and agency that constantly amazed us. He would assist with the laundry, mop the floor and insist on going to the toilet by himself.

He was curious and adventurous. Whenever we were out, he would wave at strangers, say hello to them and explore his surroundings without hesitation. Watching him grow into such a confident little boy filled my husband and me with so much joy.

He started attending childcare in early 2024, at the age of 18 months. As time went by, we slowly began to notice changes that we couldn't explain.