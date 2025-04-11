When life gives us tangerines: How I'm reckoning with the cost of 'family first' for myself

Like many others, I’ve spent the last few weeks captivated by the South Korean series When Life Gives You Tangerines. Along with the rest of my TikTok feed, I ugly-cried my way through all 16 episodes of the quietly devastating drama about love, grief and intergenerational trauma.

But beyond my tears, I found myself relating to the invisible struggles of the series’ protagonists Yang Gwan-sik (played by Park Bo-gum) and Oh Ae-sun (IU), who spend decades carrying the harmful, sometimes toxic weight of family expectations and pressures.

In many Asian cultures, family harmony is often held up as the thing to be preserved at all costs. The concept of “family first” is often ingrained from an early age – at dinner tables, holiday gatherings, and in moments of conflict.

But as I get older, I find myself questioning what this phrase really asks of us.

It’s meant to instil loyalty, responsibility, and the idea that no matter what happens, family is our foundation. And yet, when an elder makes a hurtful comment? Let it go. A family member treated us unfairly? Don’t confront them.

So whenever we invoke “family first”, are we fostering relationships built on mutual respect, or are we simply demanding compliance in the name of tradition?