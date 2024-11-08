Mourning a parent I didn’t love hurt more than I thought it would 

The late Queen Elizabeth II once said, “Grief is the price we pay for love”. For many of us, grief and loss are traditionally associated with people we love and are important to us.

But when my dad passed away last year, I learnt that grief can present itself even outside of love.

RELATIONSHIP

I’d always had a complex relationship with my father.

Growing up, we were acquaintances at best, until our relationship went downhill in my teenage years.

The situation was aggravated by other circumstances – he’d lost his job and I didn’t understand or know how to support him at the time.

The distance between us became an irreparable rift; we eventually shut each other out of our lives.

In the years leading up to his death, I barely spoke more than 10 complete sentences to him.

To his social circle and relatives, he was an amazing friend, a loving uncle and a loyal brother.

They agreed that while he was loyal to a fault and those who crossed him would inevitably find themselves on the receiving end of his unbridled, towering rage. “Your dad’s temper, legendary man!” one friend told me during the funeral.