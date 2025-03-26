Boosting employer branding in the age of transparency

Beyond updating resumes, building project portfolios and expanding their networks, today’s jobseekers are researching employers across multiple platforms – driving demand for greater transparency from hiring companies.

“Jobseekers want a clear understanding of an employer’s reputation, work culture and employee experiences,” said Mr Saumitra Ranjan Chand, a career expert at Indeed Singapore and Indeed India. “By cross-referencing multiple sources, they can verify claims, filter out misleading information and spot red flags like high turnover.”

A global job matching and hiring platform, Indeed facilitates this process with company reviews, salary insights and detailed job information to support informed decision-making. Employers looking to assess and enhance their appeal can use the Branditude Check, a complimentary five-question calculator tool developed by Indeed as part of its employer branding partnership with Glassdoor.

Mr Chand emphasised the importance of strong employer branding in today’s competitive talent market. “Jobseekers want to work for companies that value their people, invest in growth and foster a healthy work environment. Employers that address these concerns effectively and transparently are more likely to attract and retain top talent.”

THE CHANGING EXPECTATIONS OF SINGAPORE EMPLOYEES