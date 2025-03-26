Boosting employer branding in the age of transparency
Global job matching and hiring platform Indeed has created a tool that helps companies assess their workplace reputation and attract the right talent.
Beyond updating resumes, building project portfolios and expanding their networks, today’s jobseekers are researching employers across multiple platforms – driving demand for greater transparency from hiring companies.
“Jobseekers want a clear understanding of an employer’s reputation, work culture and employee experiences,” said Mr Saumitra Ranjan Chand, a career expert at Indeed Singapore and Indeed India. “By cross-referencing multiple sources, they can verify claims, filter out misleading information and spot red flags like high turnover.”
A global job matching and hiring platform, Indeed facilitates this process with company reviews, salary insights and detailed job information to support informed decision-making. Employers looking to assess and enhance their appeal can use the Branditude Check, a complimentary five-question calculator tool developed by Indeed as part of its employer branding partnership with Glassdoor.
Mr Chand emphasised the importance of strong employer branding in today’s competitive talent market. “Jobseekers want to work for companies that value their people, invest in growth and foster a healthy work environment. Employers that address these concerns effectively and transparently are more likely to attract and retain top talent.”
THE CHANGING EXPECTATIONS OF SINGAPORE EMPLOYEES
The Branditude Check – which evaluates factors like employee growth opportunities as well as diversity and inclusion policies – is based on Indeed’s research into employer branding and workplace expectations in the region. This assessment helps organisations determine if their talent strategies align with jobseekers’ priorities, from financial wellness to work-life balance.
A study conducted by Indeed as part of its Future Career Resolutions 2025 campaign found that Singapore jobseekers prioritise high earnings and low stress levels when making career decisions. Their ideal job offers fair pay, stability, comprehensive benefits and opportunities for career growth beyond their current role.
“Jobseekers in Singapore aren’t just chasing promotions – they’re focused on skill development, stability and long-term career mobility,” noted Mr Chand. “Many are upskilling in specialised fields like artificial intelligence while also strengthening soft skills such as emotional intelligence to stay competitive.”
Amid rising living costs, many Singapore employees plan to increase their earning potential in 2025 while also seeking remote and hybrid work options for greater flexibility and well-being.
WHY POSITIVE EMPLOYER BRANDING MATTERS
Companies that lack transparency on key jobseeker concerns – or are perceived as having weak leadership or financial instability – risk damaging their employer brand, ultimately impacting both short- and long-term growth, noted Mr Chand.
He explained that when jobseekers hesitate to apply, hiring becomes more challenging and costly. To attract talent, companies may need to offer higher salaries or additional benefits, increasing recruitment efforts. High turnover further disrupts business operations, lowers team morale and drives up costs.
Beyond financial strain, this instability also affects workplace culture and engagement. “When people feel undervalued or unsupported, motivation drops,” said Mr Chand. “Over time, this reduces productivity and discourages creativity and risk-taking.”
Conversely, a strong employer brand fosters a motivated and loyal workforce, enhancing both company culture and business performance.
To strengthen their employer brand, companies should chart clear career paths and invest in employee development through upskilling opportunities and mentorship programmes. As flexibility remains a top priority, initiatives such as hybrid work arrangements and wellness programmes, backed by leadership support, can significantly enhance employee engagement.
Authenticity, trust and open communication are essential for taking employer branding to the next level. Engaging employees through surveys, feedback loops and transparent conversations helps align workplace culture with workforce expectations. Additionally, providing visibility into career progression and demonstrating meaningful diversity and inclusion efforts have been shown to resonate positively with employees.
Said Mr Chand: “A great employer brand is about creating an environment where people feel valued, supported and heard. When employees thrive, they naturally become the company’s best advocates.”
Gain insights into your organisation’s branding as an employer with a free brand check created by Indeed, in partnership with Glassdoor. Jobseekers can create an account on Indeed to seek out the right role for their next career move.