Empowering the future: How AI Singapore is shaping the next generation of AI talent
AI Singapore’s initiatives offer real-world AI development experience, personalised technical mentorship and industry-recognised applied AI knowledge.
Whenever Ms Ong Jing Yi had a technical question while participating in AI Singapore’s (AISG) self-paced AIAP (AI Apprenticeship Programme) Foundation (beta) course in October last year, she knew she could get help anytime – day or night, and as often as needed.
Her mentor wasn’t a person but an agent powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that is embedded with AISG’s technical knowledge. Developed to support learners in the six-month online course, these agents emulate the learning environment of the physical AIAP. Designed for participants with a basic understanding of the Python programming language, the course builds fundamental skills in AI, machine learning (ML) and software engineering, including exploratory data analysis and software development.
“Being guided by AI-powered agents was an insightful experience,” said Ms Ong. “The most useful aspect was their ability to answer technical questions, even those beyond a project’s scope.”
According to Mr Samuel Tong, lead AI engineer of the AIAP Foundation course at AISG, these AI-powered agents successfully bring the AIAP learning experience online. Beyond providing instant, round-the-clock support, they deliver personalised guidance, analyse learner progress and offer tailored feedback – capabilities that traditional learning methods can’t match.
“The agents are designed to simulate human mentorship, offering support in technical problem-solving, project scoping and iterative learning,” he added.
BUILDING SINGAPORE’S AI TALENT PIPELINE
AISG’s programmes are designed and built by in-house AI engineers who graduated from AIAP and have amassed extensive real-world AI know-how, ensuring that learners gain relevant, in-demand skills.
The AIAP Foundation course provides a strong starting point for anyone aspiring to become an AI engineer. Built on the AIAP pedagogy, it is designed to lower barriers to entry by offering a structured and supportive learning environment, helping individuals translate theoretical knowledge into real-world applications.
The course culminates in a capstone project tailored to each learner’s interests and goals. This project allows participants to experience the full AI development cycle – from problem definition to model building and evaluation.
By ensuring learners acquire strong foundational AI and software engineering skills, AIAP Foundation equips them with the expertise needed to secure entry-level AI engineering roles.
After completing the AIAP Foundation course, learners can consider progressing to the AIAP, AISG’s physical programme that features a three-month intensive deep-skilling phase followed by a six-month real-world AI project. This hands-on experience helps them develop an advanced understanding of end-to-end AI implementation, including ML ops and deployment – key skills that will set them up for long-term success in the field, said Mr Laurence Liew, AISG’s director of AI Innovation.
“Through programmes like the AIAP, we have trained over 400 AI engineers with a 90 per cent job placement rate,” he shared. “Many of them go on to mentor the next generation either in AI Singapore or in the industry, creating a multiplier effect.”
To help apprentices focus on their learning, the AIAP provides a monthly training stipend ranging from S$3,500 to S$5,500, depending on their relevant work experience and qualifications.
Apprentices have the flexibility to choose from multiple project tracks, including AI/ML Ops, Data Engineering and AI Products. They can also opt for the 100 Experiments track, where they work on industry-backed projects with committed funding. This experience immerses them in the full AI project lifecycle – from scoping to deployment – while collaborating with experienced mentors and project managers.
“This approach has proven highly effective,” said Mr Liew. “We’ve had projects with major organisations like IBM, GIC, Sompo and Q&M Dental, where our apprentices delivered production-grade AI solutions.”
PLUS-SKILLING PROFESSIONALS IN AI
AISG’s comprehensive programmes equip participants with the skills to successfully deploy AI solutions and thrive in the rapidly growing AI field. Many learners also join to explore how AI can enhance their industries and future-proof their careers.
Ms Ong, a former module process engineer in semiconductor manufacturing, found it especially insightful to explore AI’s potential in her industry. She learned how AI can help reduce power and memory bottlenecks in smart edge devices and improve autonomous vehicle applications.
“We’re plus-skilling professionals, not re-skilling them,” emphasised Mr Liew. “They can augment their existing expertise with AI capabilities to drive greater efficiency in their domains. For example, an accountant who understands AI can analyse financial records faster and detect fraud more efficiently.”
As part of the AIAP Foundation course, Ms Ong, who has always been interested in the education sector, worked on a personalised capstone project focused on predicting student success in education based on identified best practices.
“The project reinforced my learning by letting me use Git tools to track changes to source code, maintain a structured project repository, and design modular code for better maintenance and reusability,” she said. She also highlighted how the AI-powered agents provided tailored feedback at every stage of the project sprint, helping her identify strengths and areas for improvement.
Each learning milestone of the AIAP Foundation course is followed by an AI Knowledge Checkpoint, where an AI-powered agent helps learners pinpoint knowledge gaps and strengthen their critical thinking and decision-making skills.
For example, the AI Engineer Agent provides customised explanations and coding assistance based on the learner’s skill level, enabling them to iterate and improve their work through real-time feedback. Meanwhile, the AI Project Manager Agent keeps learners on track by setting realistic learning milestones and guiding them through best practices.
“By engaging with AI-powered mentorship, learners gain hands-on problem-solving experience, learn to iterate on their models effectively, and develop practical AI skills that go beyond theoretical learning,” said Mr Tong.
BUILDING CAPABILITIES FOR CAREER SUCCESS
After completing the AIAP Foundation course, Ms Ong applied for the AIAP and joined Batch 18, which commenced in February. She is on track to complete her apprenticeship in November this year.
“I aspire to be an AI engineer. My goal is to develop and deploy AI models that enhance existing solutions, boost productivity and improve efficiency. I also want to continuously refine my skills and stay updated with the latest advancements in AI,” she shared.
Unlike traditional bootcamps and courses that focus primarily on algorithms and theory, programmes based on the AIAP pedagogy equip learners with the full range of skills needed to deploy AI systems in real-world settings, highlighted Mr Liew.
“AIAP is not just a training programme; it’s an apprenticeship where you learn by doing,” he reiterated. “The combination of hands-on experience with real projects and mentorship from experienced engineers is what makes AIAP graduates highly sought after by employers.”
Learn more about the AIAP Foundation course and the AIAP. Enjoy an early bird price of S$360 for the AIAP Foundation course and receive a stipend while you are enrolled in the AIAP.
To find out more about AI Singapore, visit aisingapore.org.