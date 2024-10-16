Smart Nation: 10 years on, the journey continues

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Chua Hui Hua was called into an urgent meeting with the People’s Association (PA) to discuss a public mask distribution exercise.

At the time, Ms Chua was an assistant director at Government Technology Agency (GovTech), overseeing projects like the Parents Gateway app for the Ministry of Education.

When the decision was made on Jan 30, 2020, to initiate public mask distributions, Ms Chua and her team had just 12 hours to develop MaskGoWhere, a website to guide the public on where to collect their government-issued masks.

Given the short turnaround, building an accurate and user-friendly website required constant communication with stakeholders across policy and operations. The team collaborated with various agencies and ministries, including the Ministry of Trade and Industry, PA and the Public Service Division to gather critical up-to-date information on mask availability and new collection venues. Additionally, the team worked closely with PA and call centre personnel handling public enquiries about the exercise.

Responding swiftly to public feedback was paramount. “Initially, we developed MaskGoWhere in English, but soon realised that many people were requesting for information in other languages,” recounted Ms Chua.

To speed up the process, Ms Chua and her team took it upon themselves to translate the website into Malay, Chinese and Tamil while awaiting official translations. They sought help from the Ministry of Communications and Information (now known as the Ministry of Digital Development and Information) for additional checks and feedback. As a result, MaskGoWhere was rapidly rolled out in all four languages, ensuring that the platform reached Singapore’s diverse population.

PROGRESSING AS A SMART NATION