Malaysia Federal Court reduces death sentence for model Altantuya’s killer to 40 years’ jail and caning

PUTRAJAYA: Azilah Hadri, one of the two former Special Actions Unit policemen convicted for the high-profile murder case of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006, had his death penalty reduced to a jail term on Thursday (Oct 10).

In a significant development, the deceased’s father, Mr Shaariibuu Setev wrote a letter supporting Azilah’s application, which was read out by Azilah’s lawyer, Mr J Kuldeep Kumar to the Federal Court in Putrajaya.

"It is crucial to recognise that the United Nations declares the sanctity of life, emphasising that all beings on this planet have a right to existence,” Mr Kuldeep read from the English translation of the letter by Mr Shaariibuu, as quoted by The New Straits Times.

“My request stems from a deep respect for the humanity of Mongolians and additionally, I ask that you convey the relevance of this request to Sirul Umar, who co-perpetrated this tragic case as well as to his lawyers, the court, the prosecutor’s office, and the government,” he added.

A three-member Federal Court review panel chaired by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said that Azilah’s application for a commutation of his sentence for an imprisonment term has been accepted, as reported by local media.

The Federal Court has decided to reduce his sentence to a jail term of 40 years and 12 strokes of cane.

Following the court’s decision, Azilah’s lawyer, Mr Kuldeep, told reporters, “He is relieved,” the Malay Mail reported.

Azilah, now 48, has been on the death row in prison for the past nine years, after the Federal Court decided to uphold his conviction in 2015.

Azilah, together with Sirul Azhar Umar, both former policemen, were found guilty of murdering Altantuya by fatally shooting her before blowing up her body with military-grade C4 explosives at a secluded spot near the Subang Dam in Puncak Alam, Shah Alam in 2006.