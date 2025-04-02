China says beef imports investigation will be fair

BEIJING: China said it would deliver a "fair and objective" ruling following a hearing in its ongoing investigation into beef imports that could lead to higher tariffs or import limits if it finds domestic producers are at risk.

China is the world's largest beef consumer and importer, and its investigation coincides with a trade dispute with US President Donald Trump, who is set to announce reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday (Apr 2) after Washington and Beijing hit each other with tit-for-tat tariffs in March.

Launched last year, China's review covers all imported beef, rather than that from any specific country, as slower demand and a domestic supply glut hit China's beef market.

Monday's hearing brought together around 180 representatives, including officials from major suppliers Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Uruguay and the United States, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. Exporters, trade associations, Chinese importers and domestic beef producers, also attended, the ministry said.

China imported a record 2.87 million metric tons of beef in 2024, according to customs data, heightening concerns over possible trade restrictions that could affect leading suppliers.

Brazil, the world's biggest beef exporter, alone sold 1.3 million tons to China last year, according to trade data from the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries, ABIEC, an industry lobby.

US Meat Export Federation spokesman Joe Schuele said US beef primarily served China's high-end food service and retail sectors, and did not compete directly with domestic beef that is often priced lower.

"We don't feel that any restrictions on US beef are going to benefit the domestic industry," Schuele said.