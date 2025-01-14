Logo
Asia

Chinese tourist killed in jet ski collision in Thailand
Tourists relax along Patong Beach on the southern Thai island of Phuket on Nov 29, 2024. (AFP/Photo: Chanakarn Laosarakham)

14 Jan 2025 09:48PM
BEIJING: One Chinese tourist was killed and another injured after their jet skis collided off Thailand's Phuket island on Tuesday (Jan 14), Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing China's embassy in Thailand.

The cause of the incident was being investigated, CCTV said.

This marks the second incident involving Chinese tourists near Phuket in just two days.

Thailand is a popular destination for Chinese tourists who are set to travel during the upcoming Lunar New Year break.

On Monday, a catamaran carrying 33 Chinese and 5 crew members capsized off the coast of Koh Racha island north of Phuket, CCTV reported.

All those on board were rescued with no casualties, the report said.

Last year, Chinese tourists accounted for the largest group of visitors to Thailand, with 6.7 million visits to the Southeast Asian country.

Source: Reuters/ec

