‘Not body-shaming’: Indonesia’s Health Minister defends controversial viral remarks over men’s jean size

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Health Minister has defended his controversial comments calling men with a jeans size of 33 inches or more “definitely obese” and “more likely to meet God sooner.”

Budi Gunadi Sadikin’s remarks drew a wave of criticism from netizens across the country.

“I’m not body-shaming anyone,” Budi said on Wednesday (May 14) as quoted by local news outlet Jakarta Globe.

“I’m simply interpreting a health tip in a way people can understand.”

Earlier the same day, Budi had said that a man who buys jeans in sizes above 32-33 inches is “definitely obese”.

“Those who are obese will definitely meet God sooner than those who wear a size 32,” he said as quoted by local news platform Antara.

“According to Indonesia’s Health Ministry standards, a healthy waistline for men is 90cm or less,” Budi explained during the launch of three new healthcare services alongside Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung in Central Jakarta.

The three new health programmes are ‘Pasukan Putih’ or White Force, JakCare and JakAmbulans aimed at making healthcare more accessible to the public.

He added that a simple way to check a healthy waistline size is by referring to the size of jeans one usually wears.

The 90cm figure Budi cited is approximately 35.4 inches.

In the wake of criticism online, Budi clarified that his intention was to help the public understand the dangers of abdominal obesity without relying on technical medical language.

“Visceral fat tends to accumulate around the abdomen. If it spreads to other organs like the heart or liver, it can become very dangerous,” Budi said on Wednesday, as quoted by local media.