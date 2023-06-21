Japan's Kishida says he will attend NATO leaders' summit, stresses need for dialogue with China

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday (Jun 21) announced plans to visit Lithuania next month to attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders' summit as his country steps up cooperation with the Western organisation amid China's increasingly assertive military activity.

Kishida stressed the importance of dialogue with China in order to develop a "constructive and stable" relationship with Beijing while his country cooperates with its key ally, the United States.

He said that the state of US-China relations is crucial to international peace and stability.

At a news conference marking the end of a five-month long parliamentary session, Kishida said that reinforcing diplomatic and security measures were among his top policy priorities in the first half of this year.

The goal he said, is "to raise Japan's presence in the international society" and "to defend the peace of our country and the people's lives".

Japan has been strengthening ties with NATO against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and concerns that it may embolden China's already assertive military activity in East Asia.

The prime minister said that he will join NATO leaders at the Jul 11 to Jul 12 summit in Lithuania at the invitation of the organisation.

He said he also will visit NATO headquarters in Belgium. Discussions are also underway to open a NATO office in Japan.