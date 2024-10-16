Former Malaysian PM Mahathir, 99, hospitalised with respiratory infection

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital for a respiratory infection, his office said on Wednesday (Oct 16) after media reported that he had missed a court hearing in a defamation case he has lodged.

The 99-year-old Mahathir, who served as prime minister for more than two decades, has a history of heart problems and has undergone bypass surgeries. He has been in and out of hospital in recent years, and was last hospitalised in July.

Mahathir had been due in court on Wednesday for a defamation case he had filed against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, but local media reported that the hearing was postponed after his lawyer said he had been admitted to the National Heart Institute.

An aide to Mahathir told Reuters he was hospitalised on Tuesday evening for coughing due to a lower respiratory tract infection, and would be on medical leave until Oct 25.

Mahathir served as prime minister for 22 years until 2003. He returned as prime minister in 2018 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win, but his government collapsed in less than two years due to infighting.