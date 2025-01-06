Former PM Najib Razak wins appeal to have house arrest bid heard in Malaysia High Court

PUTRAJAYA: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s house arrest appeal bid will have to be heard at the High Court, the Court of Appeal ruled on Monday (Jan 6).

The High Court had in July dismissed Najib’s legal bid for the government to produce an addendum order reportedly issued by former king Al-Sultan Abdullah that allowed Najib to serve the remainder of his reduced six-year sentence at home.

On Monday, the three-member bench of the court came up with a 2-1 split decision that ordered the Kuala Lumpur High Court to hear the merits of the case.

Justices Azhahari Kamal Ramli and Mohd Firuz Jaffril are part of the majority ruling while presiding judge Azizah Nawawi delivered the dissenting ruling not to allow the appeal.

The decision came as hundreds of people including supporters from Najib’s own United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) as well as those from opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) gathered outside the court in solidarity with the former prime minister.

Among them included Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan - who held a watching brief in the court - as well as Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainuddin and Terengganu chief minister Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.