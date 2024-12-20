Malaysian police launch probe on PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang over comments on Pedra Branca issue
In his post on X and Facebook, Abdul Hadi Awang said that a deal over Pedra Branca’s sovereignty was signed in 1953 “even before Mahathir (Mohamad) became the prime minister”.
KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian authorities are investigating the president of Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) over his alleged social media comments that touched on issues surrounding Pedra Branca, which the police warned could potentially cause public unrest.
Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain on Thursday (Dec 19) confirmed that a report was lodged about the statement posted on Abdul Hadi Awang’s social media accounts earlier in the week, news agency Bernama reported.
“A detailed investigation is underway,” Razarudin told local media, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for making a statement that could cause public alarm as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.
Razarudin said that Abdul Hadi would be called in soon to have his statement recorded by the police to assist in investigations.
In his post on X and Facebook on Monday, Abdul Hadi said that the Pedra Branca issue “has pointed fingers at the innocent and has nothing to do with the (one) slandered”.
While Abdul Hadi did not mention names, he further alleged that there was a deal signed back in Sep 21, 1953 to hand over sovereignty over the Pedra Branca islet to Singapore, which was “even before Mahathir became the prime minister”.
Abdul Hadi was referring to a letter from Johor's Acting State Secretary to Singapore’s Colonial Secretary in 1953 which stated that the “Johor government does not claim ownership of Pedra Branca”, which became a key consideration of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) judgement over the issue.
“Now the stupid act is openly covered by liars by blaming Mahathir, who had nothing to do with handing over (Pedra Branca) to the (British) colonialists,” he added.
On Dec 5, the Malaysian Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) proposed a criminal probe against Mahathir Mohamad over his decision to drop claims over two islets in the Singapore Strait - Pedra Branca and South Ledge - when he served his second term as prime minister.
The RCI is a fact-finding body convened by the king on the advice of the Cabinet. It looks into matters of “considerable public importance” and controversy. These include the conduct of government officers, public service departments or any issue concerning public welfare.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in January had called for a review of the 2018 government decision when Mahathir was in office that saw Malaysia drop its application challenging a 2008 ICJ ruling that Singapore had sovereignty over the Pedra Branca islet.
In 2017, Malaysia had sought to have the ruling overturned, while also seeking clarification from the ICJ on the status of another islet, South Ledge.
The dispute over Pedra Branca dates back to 1979, when Malaysia published a map indicating that the island was within the country's territorial waters. Pedra Branca is located near the eastern entrance of the Singapore Strait, about 44km east of mainland Singapore.
In 2008, the ICJ ruled that Pedra Branca belongs to Singapore while Middle Rocks belongs to Malaysia. It also ruled that South Ledge belongs to the state in the territorial waters of which it is located.
In its report earlier this month, the RCI recommended 99-year-old Mahathir be investigated for cheating and wrongful losses over the dropped claims, citing his responsibilities as prime minister to protect and defend Malaysia’s interests and sovereignty.
Responding to the report, Mahathir said that the decision was not made unilaterally. He said it was a collective Cabinet decision in 2018 which also involved former deputy prime minister and Anwar’s wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Democratic Action Party leader Anthony Loke and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.
Loke is Malaysia’s current transport minister while Mohamad Sabu is minister of agriculture and food security in Anwar’s unity government.
The trio however claimed that they were not consulted on the decision, and Malaysia’s withdrawal of the application was communicated to Singapore on the morning of May 23, 2018, even before the first Cabinet meeting was held.
Mahathir previously regarded the recommendation for a criminal probe into him to be a politically motivated move intended to tarnish his reputation.