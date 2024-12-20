Malaysian police launch probe on PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang over comments on Pedra Branca issue

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian authorities are investigating the president of Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) over his alleged social media comments that touched on issues surrounding Pedra Branca, which the police warned could potentially cause public unrest.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain on Thursday (Dec 19) confirmed that a report was lodged about the statement posted on Abdul Hadi Awang’s social media accounts earlier in the week, news agency Bernama reported.

“A detailed investigation is underway,” Razarudin told local media, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for making a statement that could cause public alarm as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

Razarudin said that Abdul Hadi would be called in soon to have his statement recorded by the police to assist in investigations.

In his post on X and Facebook on Monday, Abdul Hadi said that the Pedra Branca issue “has pointed fingers at the innocent and has nothing to do with the (one) slandered”.

While Abdul Hadi did not mention names, he further alleged that there was a deal signed back in Sep 21, 1953 to hand over sovereignty over the Pedra Branca islet to Singapore, which was “even before Mahathir became the prime minister”.

Abdul Hadi was referring to a letter from Johor's Acting State Secretary to Singapore’s Colonial Secretary in 1953 which stated that the “Johor government does not claim ownership of Pedra Branca”, which became a key consideration of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) judgement over the issue.

“Now the stupid act is openly covered by liars by blaming Mahathir, who had nothing to do with handing over (Pedra Branca) to the (British) colonialists,” he added.