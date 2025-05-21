Petronas, Petros to jointly develop Malaysia's oil and gas sectors as federal, Sarawak governments resolve dispute

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s federal government and the Sarawak state government have inked a joint declaration, seemingly putting to bed a protracted dispute over the governance of oil and gas distribution within Sarawak.

Signed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg on Wednesday (May 21), the declaration will see Malaysia’s national oil corporation Petronas and Sarawak’s state-owned oil and gas company Petros jointly developing the country’s oil and gas sectors.

It also sets out the parameters and collaborative framework for the two firms, which have been at odds with one another.

Sarawak has been challenging the decades-old monopoly Petronas holds over Malaysia’s oil and gas reserves as enshrined under a parliamentary statute in 1974.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Known as the Petroleum Development Act or PDA, the legislation decrees, among other things, that Petronas is the sole guardian of Malaysia’s hydrocarbon reserves.

Anwar said that while the role of Petronas remained intact and it would continue to fulfil its national role, Petros' role would be recognised at the same time.

"So, this understanding we’ve reached ensures that Petronas’ operations continue, while also recognising the role of Petros,” he was quoted as saying by The Star during a joint press conference with Abang Johari on Wednesday.

"Both entities will now work hand-in-hand to elevate the nation through the oil and gas industry, both upstream and downstream, as well as in various alternative energy initiatives, as outlined in our joint declaration.”