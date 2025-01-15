Logo
Asia

South Korea authorities at President Yoon's residence to execute arrest warrant, Yonhap says
Ruling People Power Party lawmakers stand outside the official residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, as authorities, including the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, are seeking to execute an arrest warrant, in Seoul, South Korea, January 15, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

15 Jan 2025 04:28AM
SEOUL: South Korean authorities investigating impeached President Yoon Seok Yeol were at his official residence on Wednesday (Jan 15) to execute an arrest warrant over insurrection accusations related to his Dec 3 martial law declaration.

Video footage showed vehicles from the investigating authorities in front of Yoon's hillside villa in Seoul, where he has been holed up for weeks.

Investigators were foiled on Jan 3 from serving the first-ever arrest warrant issued against a sitting South Korean president after a standoff with hundreds of presidential security agents and military guards.

Some 6,500 supporters of Yoon were gathered at the residence on Wednesday, and some ruling party lawmakers were forming a human chain to block the execution of the arrest warrant, Yonhap news agency said.

The team executing the arrest warrant, made up of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the police, secured a re-issued warrant on Jan 7 and has held multiple meetings in a bid to ensure a successful execution.

Source: Reuters

