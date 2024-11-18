Sri Lanka president keeps finance minister role, reappoints Amarasuriya as prime minister

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake retained the key finance minister portfolio and reappointed Harini Amarasuriya as prime minister on Monday (Nov 18) as the Indian Ocean island nation targets stronger recovery from a draining financial crisis.

Dissanayake, whose leftist coalition won a record 159 seats in the 225-member parliament in a general election last week, also reappointed veteran legislator Vijitha Herath to helm the foreign affairs ministry.

Dissanayake, who has held the key finance minister portfolio since he was elected in September, will continue in that role, two party sources told Reuters, as Sri Lanka looks to chart a stronger recovery out of its worst financial crisis since independence from the British in 1948.

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in Colombo for a third review of its US$2.9 billion programme that is expected to release a tranche of about US$337 million.

The new parliament will meet on Thursday to elect a speaker and Dissanayake will present his key policy priorities to the newly minted lawmakers.

"This power comes with accountability. Accountability to the people, and this power should be wielded with humility, restraint and boundaries. I have every confidence in this cabinet and parliament," Dissanayake said in a speech after the swearing-in.

"The real work we will be judged on begins now."