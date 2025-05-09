Discover 9 distinctive serviced residences in Singapore to call home

A new place. A fresh start. Moving can be both exciting and overwhelming – but the right space can turn change into comfort. Whether you’re relocating for work, pursuing studies or in the midst of a temporary transition, having your needs met provides a reassuring foundation as you build new routines, friendships and memories.
From vibrant downtown hubs to charming heartland enclaves, Far East Hospitality’s collection of accommodations reflects the diverse ways people live, work and explore. And because every guest has their own needs and preferences, each of these nine serviced residences brings something different to the table – so you can pick the one that fits you best.
More than just a place to stay, these residences let you experience the city in a way that excites, yet still feels familiar.
FOR BUSINESS TRAVELLERS AND EXPATRIATES
When your schedule needs to run like clockwork, having a place that offers convenience makes all the difference. Whether you’re flying in regularly for a project or starting a new chapter as an expat, Far East Hospitality’s serviced residences ensure a smooth transition – with distinct locations and lifestyle offerings that help you settle comfortably into life in Singapore. Bringing the family? Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartments offer plenty of room to accommodate everyone.
At Village Residence Robertson Quay, you’ll find yourself by the scenic riverside in one of Singapore’s most charming enclaves. Surrounded by an eclectic mix of al fresco restaurants, art galleries and boutique shops, this award-winning property is a lifestyle destination just minutes from the central business district (CBD) and is a popular choice among expats. Skip the stress of peak-hour traffic and unwind instead with a glass of wine or beer at one of the many inviting bars nearby.
Just a short walk from the renowned Orchard Road shopping belt is Adina Serviced Apartments Singapore Orchard. Blending the brand’s signature Australian-style hospitality with Singapore’s urban energy, it’s easy to feel at home with the help of friendly, attentive staff. Start your day with a cup of coffee at the 24/7 Coffee Bar before heading to the CBD, and wind down with a stroll through green spaces like Fort Canning Park and Istana Park. And with Orchard Road at your doorstep, shopping and dining destinations like Plaza Singapura and Orchard Central are always within reach.
For those who wish to be in the heart of it all, Orchard Parksuites offers stately apartments tucked just behind the iconic ION Orchard mall. Want panoramic views from a penthouse? Done. Top luxury brands as neighbours? Naturally. Fit in a workout at the well-equipped gym between meetings, then head straight to dinner at one of the city’s trendiest restaurants.
FOR STUDENTS AND TRAINEES
Studying or training abroad is a time for connection and discovery. Choosing the right second home can support your personal growth and help you build lasting friendships, whether you’re here for a semester or a few years. With flexible living arrangements and locations near top universities, business schools and tech hubs, four Far East Hospitality residences are especially suited for students and trainees.
Quincy House Singapore at One Holland Village is just two MRT stops from the one-north district, home to institutions like INSEAD and ESSEC, along with a dynamic mix of start-ups and tech companies. Nestled in lively Holland Village, you’ll have everything you need close by – from groceries at CS Fresh to local fare at the hawker centre. Cook in the comfort of your own apartment or socialise with fellow residents in the Living Room. Larger units come with in-unit washer-dryer, while smaller rooms offer access to a self-service launderette. With thoughtfully designed deluxe apartments of up to two bedrooms, it’s a perfect choice for those who value both convenience and character.
Trainees travelling in larger groups will appreciate Village Residence Hougang, where units go up to three bedrooms. Located in a well-established heartland, you’re surrounded by everyday essentials – pharmacies, eateries, banks and more. It’s a chance to live like a local, enjoy a strong community feel and stay close to northeastern business and industrial parks.
In the west, Village Residence West Coast and Oasia Residence, Singapore are ideal for those studying at the National University of Singapore or Nanyang Technological University.
Village Residence West Coast comes equipped with everything needed for a long stay, including a pool, gym, playground and even an edible garden. With West Coast Plaza just below, you’ll find everything from stationery to snacks at your fingertips. For a breath of fresh air, stroll through Clementi Woods Park or soak in the coastal views at West Coast Park.
At Oasia Residence, Singapore, wellness is the focus. Chill by the pool, gather around the BBQ pits for relaxed evenings with friends or lounge at the Living Room with all-day refreshments. A gym and tennis court are available for active breaks, and the nearby beaches of West Coast Park are perfect for a morning or evening jog.
FOR PET-LOVING RESIDENTS
Because home isn’t truly home without your furry companions, eight of Far East Hospitality’s serviced residences welcome pets with pet-friendly policies and environments.
Orchard Scotts Residences stands out with its expansive open spaces – great for pets to roam and play. Landscaped gardens spanning 2.5ha and a dedicated playground offer room to explore, while communal areas like BBQ cabanas and four swimming pools create welcoming spots where you and your pets can relax.
Quincy House is another favourite, with outdoor spaces like The Lounge and Alfresco Kitchen that let you enjoy your activities with your fur kids close by. Plus, it’s next to One Holland Village – a pet-friendly retail and dining destination with pet supplies and plenty of opportunities for your pets to meet new playmates.
SETTLE IN, STAY LONGER
Falling in love with life in Singapore? Make it a lasting stay at Orchard Scotts Residences, Far East Plaza Residences or Village Residence West Coast – each offers the comfort, convenience and flexibility designed for long-term living.
With a minimum stay of three months, you’ll enjoy not only attractive rental rates but also access to thoughtfully designed spaces and amenities that support your lifestyle. Whether you’re here for work, study or simply enjoying the rhythm of local life, these long-stay residences provide more than just a place to stay – they offer a place to belong.
FOR RENOVATORS SEEKING A HASSLE-FREE STAY
Sometimes, a temporary stay is all you need – whether you’re waiting out renovation work or testing out solo or couple living. The key is keeping life familiar, with just the right upgrade in comfort and convenience.
If you’re after suburban charm, Village Residence Hougang is a solid choice. Suited for families or larger groups, its two- and three-bedroom apartments come with fully equipped kitchens and flexible short-term rental options. Located directly above the Hougang 1 shopping mall, daily errands are a breeze, with supermarkets and dining options just steps away.
Far East Plaza Residences offers the best of city living right along Orchard Road, along with enviable skyline views of the district. With on-site parking and excellent public transport connections, getting around is hassle-free. The spacious units – some with up to four bedrooms and private balconies – are excellent for extended families or corporate groups. Residents can enjoy access to facilities like tennis courts, pools and a landscaped garden. Plus, with its own mall right downstairs, you get all the buzz of Orchard with the comfort of a well-appointed home base.