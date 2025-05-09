Discover 9 distinctive serviced residences in Singapore to call home

A new place. A fresh start. Moving can be both exciting and overwhelming – but the right space can turn change into comfort. Whether you’re relocating for work, pursuing studies or in the midst of a temporary transition, having your needs met provides a reassuring foundation as you build new routines, friendships and memories.

From vibrant downtown hubs to charming heartland enclaves, Far East Hospitality’s collection of accommodations reflects the diverse ways people live, work and explore. And because every guest has their own needs and preferences, each of these nine serviced residences brings something different to the table – so you can pick the one that fits you best.

More than just a place to stay, these residences let you experience the city in a way that excites, yet still feels familiar.