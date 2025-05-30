How breakthroughs in cancer care are improving patient outcomes

Before her diagnosis in October 2024, colorectal cancer was far from Mdm Kris Chow’s mind.

The 50-year-old bakery assistant sought medical attention after experiencing symptoms like difficulty passing motion and blood in her stool for about two weeks. When medication from her general practitioner failed to alleviate the symptoms, she was referred for a follow-up endoscopy at Farrer Park Hospital.

There, gastroenterologist Dr Loh Poh Yen performed a colonoscopy using an artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted endoscopic system, which led to the discovery of tumours in her colon.

Following further assessment, including a PET scan, Mdm Chow was shocked to learn she had Stage 4 colorectal cancer. “I was devastated and collapsed on the spot,” Mdm Chow recalled. “I had no awareness of what colorectal cancer was; as far as I knew, no one in my family had ever been diagnosed with it.”