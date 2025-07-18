River Green: where convenience and inclusivity come together

In a city serenity is scarce and and convenience is key, it’s rare to find a home that offers both calm and connectivity — and even rarer within one of the most sought-after, prestigious enclaves of District 9. River Green rises to this ideal.

This upcoming, exclusive 524-unit development by Wing Tai is nestled in the lush surrounds of River Valley — a prized address in Singapore’s Core Central Region (CCR). From quayside promenades and gourmet destinations to green sanctuaries and cultural touchpoints, life at River Green is seamlessly connected to the best amenities the city has to offer.

Yet beyond its prime location, River Green stands apart for its future-forward vision. Thoughtfully designed with inclusivity, wellness and sustainability at its heart, the development sets a new benchmark for contemporary urban living.