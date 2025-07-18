River Green: where convenience and inclusivity come together

In a city serenity is scarce and and convenience is key, it’s rare to find a home that offers both calm and connectivity — and even rarer within one of the most sought-after, prestigious enclaves of District 9. River Green rises to this ideal.
This upcoming, exclusive 524-unit development by Wing Tai is nestled in the lush surrounds of River Valley — a prized address in Singapore’s Core Central Region (CCR). From quayside promenades and gourmet destinations to green sanctuaries and cultural touchpoints, life at River Green is seamlessly connected to the best amenities the city has to offer.
Yet beyond its prime location, River Green stands apart for its future-forward vision. Thoughtfully designed with inclusivity, wellness and sustainability at its heart, the development sets a new benchmark for contemporary urban living.
STEP OUT, HOP ON, GET GOING
At River Green, convenience is more than a feature — it’s a way of life. Perfectly positioned in the coveted River Valley enclave, this private residence offers unmatched connectivity to the city’s most iconic districts. Just a minute’s walk via a dedicated side gate brings you directly to Great World MRT, seamlessly linking you to Orchard Road in a single stop, and the CBD or Marina Bay Financial Centre in just four and five stops respectively.
Beyond transit convenience, a sheltered linkway leads directly to Great World shopping mall, offering gourmet grocers, boutique retail and refined dining options right at your doorstep.
For those who prefer exploring on foot, River Green places you within strolling distance of the scenic Singapore River. Robertson Quay, Clarke Quay and Boat Quay unfold with riverside cafes, pet-friendly brunch spots and buzzing bistros — perfect for leisurely mornings or evenings out. Nearby, the eclectic New Bahru lifestyle hub on Kim Yam Road invites you to discover curated experiences across wellness, retail, food and education, all anchored by homegrown brands.
Nature is never far. Direct access to Kim Seng Linear Park and adjacent Kim Seng Park means you’re always moments away from green retreats. From morning jogs along the Singapore River and bike rides to Tiong Bahru, to tranquil walks with loved ones and pets, River Green connects you to the outdoors as intuitively as it does the city.
ELEGANTLY APPOINTED HOMES
Designed with multiple lifestyles in mind, River Green’s residences offer flexible and efficient layouts that cater to a range of living needs. Non-structural walls within all units allow for customisation – whether it’s expanding living areas, creating a larger bedroom or opening up sightlines for a greater sense of space. This thoughtful approach to planning ensures that each home can evolve in harmony with its residents.
River Green presents a curated selection of one- to four-bedroom residences, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the discerning tastes of its residents. Throughout every unit, a quiet elegance prevails – marble surfaces, warm wood accents and the refined texture of sintered stone come together to create a rich yet welcoming interior palette.
The kitchens are a culinary haven, appointed with premium appliances from V-Zug and Liebherr. In the bathrooms, the timeless craftsmanship of Villeroy & Boch is paired with the sculptural beauty of Gessi’s fittings, transforming everyday rituals into spa-like experiences.
AMENITIES DESIGNED FOR MODERN LIVING
River Green is thoughtfully curated to support a lifestyle of balance and well-being, where moments of movement, connection and calm are seamlessly woven into your daily rhythm.
For those who seek fitness and rejuvenation, the 50m Stardust Pool invites invigorating laps, while the Wellness Pool and jacuzzi provide tranquil spaces to unwind. Active residents can also enjoy a full suite of recreational offerings, including a tennis court, fully equipped gym, fitness studio and open-air yoga lawn.
Social connections flourish across an array of beautifully designed communal spaces. Cook & Connect offers a welcoming kitchen and lounge for casual get-togethers, while The Dining Room sets the stage for more intimate or formal gatherings. Outdoors, Grill & Gather and Sizzle & Savour elevate al fresco dining with stylish barbecue settings perfect for entertaining.
For professionals embracing hybrid work, the Home/Work lounge offers a focused and comfortable environment designed for productivity without compromise.
INCLUSIVE LIVING, REIMAGINED
At River Green, luxury extends beyond aesthetics — it embraces thoughtful, inclusive design that enhances daily living for all. Guided by universal design principles, the estate offers a built environment that is intuitive, accessible and welcoming to residents of all ages and abilities.
Barrier-free routes, wide corridors with resting spots and a universal pool entrance ensure seamless mobility throughout the development. Calming spaces like The Sound Sanctuaries support sensory well-being, while thoughtfully designed seating in common areas accommodates a range of physical needs.
Pet-friendly living is also redefined, with purpose-built amenities such as Paws & Run, an open-air dog run, and Fur & Suds, a dedicated pet wash area — allowing every member of the household, furry or otherwise, to feel truly at home.
ECO-CONSCIOUS BY DESIGN
River Green sets a new standard for sustainable living in the Core Central Region. As the first residential project in Singapore to achieve the BCA Green Mark Platinum Super Low with five sustainability badges, River Green exemplifies a deep commitment to energy efficiency, environmental stewardship and long-term resilience.
Over 30 per cent of River Green’s common areas are powered by solar energy, while naturally ventilated spaces and a car-lite estate design — featuring 150 bicycle lots and 60 EV and EV-ready parking spaces – promote a lifestyle that is greener, healthier and future-ready.
Inspired by the gentle flow of the Singapore River, the development’s architecture and landscaping pay homage to local biodiversity. More than half of the plant palette features native and riverine species, thriving within shaded corridors and self-sustaining ecosystems. Distinct green spaces such as The Meadows, The Jewel and Rain Green offer residents serene, immersive sanctuaries — places to pause, reflect and reconnect with the rhythms of nature, right at home.
CENTRE YOUR LIFE, IN DISTRICT 9
River Green is more than a coveted city address, it is a thoughtfully envisioned sanctuary where every detail is designed in harmony. Here, the vibrancy of District 9 meets the tranquility of native gardens, while sustainability is not a finishing touch, but a cornerstone embedded into every facet of the development. At River Green, design, urban convenience and a sense of calm don’t merely coexist, they converge to shape a new paradigm of home in the heart of Singapore.