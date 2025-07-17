ABB posts highest ever order intake as Q2 beats forecasts

ZURICH :ABB brushed off concerns about market uncertainties linked to rising tariffs on Thursday to post its highest ever quarterly order intake, as the Swiss engineering company reported earnings ahead of forecasts.

The maker of industrial robots and electrification systems increased orders by 16 per cent to $9.79 billion during the second quarter, helped by strong demand from data centres, utilities and the shipping industry.

The demand put ABB in a good position for the rest of the year, said CEO Morten Wierod.

"ABB delivered an all-time-high order intake and improved operational performance," he said in a statement, adding that the current market environment was "robust."

"We are on a good path towards a new record year, amidst geopolitical uncertainties," he added, pointing towards higher sales and profitability at the company.

For the three months to the end of June, ABB reported core operating income rising 9 per cent to $1.71 billion, beating analyst forecasts of $1.65 billion.

Net income of $1.15 billion was better than the $1.12 billion expected by analysts in a company-supplied consensus. Revenue rose 8 per cent to $8.90 billion, ahead of forecasts for $8.72 billion.