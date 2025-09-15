Alphabet hits $3 trillion in market capitalization for first time

Google-parent Alphabet hit a market capitalization of $3 trillion for the first time on Monday, riding on renewed optimism around artificial intelligence and a favorable antitrust ruling.

Class A shares of the company were up 4.6 per cent at $251.88, while Class C shares climbed 4.5 per cent to $252.3 - both trading at record highs. Alphabet joined companies including iPhone maker Apple and Microsoft that have also clinched valuations of $3 trillion. AI-leader Nvidia has crossed the $4 trillion mark.

The latest boost for the Google-parent was a ruling by a U.S. federal judge that allowed the company to retain control of its Chrome browser and Android mobile operating system, marking a pivotal moment for the tech giant whose dominance in search and mobile ecosystems has long drawn scrutiny.

Investor sentiment also got a lift after the company's cloud-computing unit delivered an almost 32 per cent jump in second- quarter revenue, surpassing expectations as investments in in-house chips and the Gemini AI model began to pay off.