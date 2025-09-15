Logo
Logo

Business

Alphabet hits $3 trillion in market capitalization for first time
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Alphabet hits $3 trillion in market capitalization for first time

Alphabet hits $3 trillion in market capitalization for first time
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo
Alphabet hits $3 trillion in market capitalization for first time
FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Alphabet logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
15 Sep 2025 10:07PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2025 10:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Google-parent Alphabet hit a market capitalization of $3 trillion for the first time on Monday, riding on renewed optimism around artificial intelligence and a favorable antitrust ruling.

Class A shares of the company were up 4.6 per cent at $251.88, while Class C shares climbed 4.5 per cent to $252.3 - both trading at record highs. Alphabet joined companies including iPhone maker Apple and Microsoft that have also clinched valuations of $3 trillion. AI-leader Nvidia has crossed the $4 trillion mark.

The latest boost for the Google-parent was a ruling by a U.S. federal judge that allowed the company to retain control of its Chrome browser and Android mobile operating system, marking a pivotal moment for the tech giant whose dominance in search and mobile ecosystems has long drawn scrutiny.

Investor sentiment also got a lift after the company's cloud-computing unit delivered an almost 32 per cent jump in second- quarter revenue, surpassing expectations as investments in in-house chips and the Gemini AI model began to pay off.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement